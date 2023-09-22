Unity should be the priority for Akufo-Addo – Kwame Jantuah posits

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chairman for Political Affairs of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has called on President Akufo-Addo to work at unifying Ghanaians in the remaining span of his tenure.



Discussing Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on the Breakfast Show on GTV in Accra with Kafui Dey, Jantuah stated that politics seems to be intertwined with everything in Ghana, which has made the country polarised.



That makes it incumbent upon the Leader to ensure a more united front to drive the Ghana Agenda.



“Has President Akufo-Addo been able to bring us together us a country? Isn’t everything politicised in the country?” he quizzed.



Jantuah, in his reaction to the President’s call for reparations from the slave trade, mentioned that this is not the right time for such calls by the President, but what is really needed is the unification of the country.



Jantuah was of the view that President Akufo-Addo has the persona required to conscientize the people to fulfil their patriotic obligations.