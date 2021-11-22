Unity only recipe to break the 8 – Prof Ameyaw Akumfi to NPP women

Politics of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairmanship race, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has charged women leaders in the party to fight for unity among the rank a file in order to become a formidable force to reckon with ahead of the 2024 polls.



He believes that unity is the bedrock of the NPP’s ability to break the 8 in the 2024 polls calling women organizers to lead the chart and ensure that this does not become a mirage.



The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority(PPA) indicated that after all the processes to elect National Executives and Presidential Candidate have been completed, there must be concerted efforts to ensure a massive win for the party in the 2024 general elections.



“It is only through Unity, Discipline and Commitment that the party can break the eight-year jinx of political parties in government after serving second terms in office. Let us unite and make a strong case in order to win the 2024 polls”, he urged.



Professor Ameyaw Akumfi gave the advice when NPP Deputy Regional Women Organisers across the country paid a courtesy call on him to pledge their support for him to win the National Chairmanship Contest.



On their part, the Regional Women Organisers who conferred the title Nkabomhene(the Unifier) on him, also appealed to the party to make their positions as Deputies Elective rather than the current arrangement of appointment to make them more accountable and responsible to the electorates.



Ten out of the sixteen Deputy Regional Women Organisers who were present at the meeting assured Professor of the support of the remaining six who were absent due to various reasons and promised to work hard for him to win the contest.



Those present were, Laverne Cate Gbeti of the Volta Region, Stella Ntoso of the Oti Region, Monica Kesewa Amoako, Eastern Region, Atia Asibi Rita, Savanna Region and Owusu Amabea Vivian of the Bono East Region.



Their rest were, Nouro Philomina, Ahafo Region, Janet Danso, Western North Region, Susana Brown, Western Region, Victoria Dogbey, ASHANTI Region and Rabiatu Danaa of the Upper West Region.