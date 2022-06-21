Unity and love can help us break the 8 - Deputy Ambassador to China

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fathers’ Day celebrated



I will continue to unite the party, Akua Afriyie



NPP aims to break the 8



Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Madam Akua Afriyie, is asking supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite and resolve their differences as the party prepares for the 2024 election.



In the view of the former Ablekuma North Member of Parliament (MP), unity and love is the only way the party can realize its dream of breaking the 8 agenda.



She insisted that a divided front will only sabotage the gains made by the party since the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“With love and unity, we can break the 8. We must not divide our ranks and I want to charge all constituencies to unite with one mind, one purpose in ensuring we work to break the 8,” she said.



Akua Afriyie made this known while celebrating some fathers within the Ablekuma North constituency over the weekend.



Fathers within the Ablekuma North Constituency converged at the office of the former MP to mark the celebration of Fathers’ Day.



The former MP, who is now the Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to China, presented bags of rice, cooking oil, can fish and undisclosed amounts of monies to the fathers as a sign of celebrating them in the constituency.



Akua Afriyie, who was defeated in the parliamentary primaries by the incumbent MP, observed that she would bring back the love in her constituency.



She also expressed her confidence that the NPP would prove critics wrong and break the 8, charging constituents to eschew division and assist the NPP in its quest to make political history in the country.