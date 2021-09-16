United Nations has failed to be an example to the world – Kwesi Pratt Jnr

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• September 15 was UN International Day of Democracy



• Kwasi Pratt Jnr says the UN has failed to bear the torch of democracy around the world



• The day reviews the state of democracy in the world



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has hit hard at the United Nations, stating that instead of being a beacon of democracy to the world, it has rather promoted actions that have killed millions.



He said that while it is expected that the UN is that example of hope, it has continued to fail in that regard.



The celebrated journalist was speaking during the UN International Day of Democracy event at the Parliament House in Accra when he made this known.



“It is important to note that this is happening under the auspices of the United Nations organization and I think it is absolutely important that the UN itself serves as an example of the need to deepen democratic practice around the world.



“Unfortunately, the United Nations itself has failed to be the example of democracy throughout the world. Today, we have a situation where a few countries of the world dominate the Security Council and make far-reaching decisions that lead to the death and humiliation of millions of people around the world,” he stated.



The purpose of the day is to review the state of democracy in the world, and to urge member nations of the UN Charter to celebrate and uphold the values of democracy to give citizens the power to make divisions regarding all aspects of their lives.



It was on the theme, “The Role of State Actors and Civil Societies in Consolidating Democracy, Human Rights and Peace.”



