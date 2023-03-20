United Kingdom's undercover journalist, Suge Knight speaks on Anas’ recent case

Diasporia News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Ghanaian-UK based private undercover, private detective Suge Knight has revealed that he doesn’t follow the Anas method of undercover journalism as many do.



Speaking at a time that the ace investigative journalist has lost a 25 million defamation suit against Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, he said in an interview with Blogger and Journalist, Attractive Mustapha NII okai Inusah that, he normally read stuff about the journalist online but he doesn’t follow him keenly.



Suge Knight who is having criminologist & psychologist degree added that since he doesn’t follow the work of Anas, it won’t be fair to criticize him; also, he doesn’t understand what the famed journalist is doing.



He suggested that it’s high time the country take undercover and security jobs seriously and invest massively in it.



With over twenty years in undercover and intelligence works, Suge Knight said security in Ghana is not that good and tight -- and that if swift action is not taken, the country risks being attacked by both international and foreign forces and sponsored agents.