Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana prepares for grand national launch

Regional News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: Jerubbaal Kwame, Contributor

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) is one of the biggest Nursing and Midwifery Unions in Ghana.



Since her inception in 2017, The UPNMG has carried out impressive welfare activities and launched several policies for the benefit of its members.



The beginning of the year has seen The Union engage in a myriad of activities in preparation for her grand launch.



The branches of the UPNMG in the various regions of the country have also carried out some activities to create awareness and also to prepare for the grand launch.



In the Volta/Oti, Central, Greater Accra, and the Eastern Regions, blood donations and medical screening were organized which saw hundreds of participants.



In the Ashanti Region, a health walk was organized which was well patronized.



In the Northern Region (Tamale), a mega float was held in preparation for the grand launch.



Hundreds of nurses attended the float and held placards that indicated the successes chalked thus far by the Union’s leadership.



After the float, a show was organized for the nurses and midwives to enable them to release some stress. The show was headlined by Macassio and saw thousands of people in attendance.



Impact of the UPNMG on Nurses and Midwives



The UPNMG has been immense in its quest to ensure that it improves the economic and social status of nurses and midwives in the country through the mobilization and judicious utilization of resources.



As a matter of fact, the UPNMG is the first Union within the noble nursing/midwifery profession to institute a loan scheme dubbed the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members which runs at an interest rate of 11%.



The UPNMG is again, the first to commence a hire purchase for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme in order for members to have access to household items such as televisions, air conditioners, sound systems, fridges, mattresses, gas cookers, washing machines, irons, etc on hire purchase to ease the pressure on their salaries.



The UPNMG Mart/ Hire Purchase Scheme has been in operation since May 2020.



The leadership of the UPNMG has also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance.



Plans are far advanced for the Union to roll out the;



1. Land and Housing Scheme: To help members acquire lands and houses while in active service.



2. Auto Scheme: To assist members to acquire a means of transport.



In the various regions, Nurses and Midwives were encouraged to join the union to be able to enjoy the beautiful policies already implemented in addition to those yet to be rolled out.