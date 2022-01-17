Uninterrupted constitutional order will enhance stability of nation - CHRAJ

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has reminded the citizenry of their civic and collective commitment to a system of uninterrupted constitutional system to enhance the stability of the nation.



It explained that the 1992 Constitution held values, principles, liberty, unity, equality of opportunity, prosperity, freedom and justice to transform society and livelihoods of the people.



“Others are probity, transparency, accountability, respect for the rule of law, fundamental human rights, freedoms, stability, peace, and integrity of the nation,” the Commission stated.



Daniel Amosah, the Acting Central Regional Director of CHRAJ, observed that rights and responsibilities worked together and while people demanded their rights they must respect the rights of others so as to sustain national cohesion and harmony.



"This is the only country we have and everybody must work towards safeguarding the peace, unity, security and stability since disagreements often arose but that should not lead into conflicts and unacceptable behaviors where emotions took the better part of people".



“Let us safeguard the interests of our country and let us sustain peace, unity, stability and cohesion because the civilian rule is better than the military rule so I appeal to Ghanaians to protect the sovereignty of the nation,” Mr Amosah cautioned.



He urged citizens to take a keen interest in the constitutional provisions on their rights and civic responsibilities and stand up to them and religiously read the 1992 Constitution to sensitize and educate others on it, demand their rights, and protect the rights of others.



“You have to know what is contained in the Constitution, educate and sensitize your parents and peers who are not able to read and understand including the essence of the Constitution Day in our political history:.



“The day, first observed in 2019, has been designated as a public holiday to mark the coming into effect of the1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic and the Commission, established in 1993 under the 1992 Constitution, was to promote and protect human rights and freedoms and will continue to work towards our core mandate."



“That includes ensuring human rights, administrative justice, anti-corruption to guarantee social development, good governance, rule of law, support for National Commission for Civic Education to sensitize and educate citizens to contribute effectively and efficiently towards accelerated national development,” Mr Amosah intimated