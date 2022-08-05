Unidentified persons cut down ECG pole in suspected act of sabotage

Regional News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Unidentified persons have cut down an ECG pole at Adakope near Akuse junction in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The unscrupulous person (s) reportedly carried out the act at about 11:50 pm on Thursday, August 4.



Though the motive behind the act is not known, it is suspected to be linked to the current impasse between the ECG and its customers in the Krobo area which has resulted in the former denying electricity to the latter since July 27.



The culprits were said to have cut down the pole with the help of a chainsaw, disrupting the power supply to some communities which have not been affected by the current outage.



The affected power line supplies power from the Akuse substation to some communities including Okwenya, Adelakope, Akweteman, and the Akorley and Aduktom Ghana Water pumping stations, interrupting power supply to the two facilities.



Assemblyman for Okwenya, Honourable Seth Tetteh confirming the incident said, "They used a chainsaw machine, the high tension line from Akuse junction to Adukrom which passes through Akorley [was cut]."



Personnel of the power distribution company after picking up signals of the power interruption have since been on the ground as efforts are underway to replace the pole and fix the situation.



The affected portion where the pole was cut has been isolated.



Officials of the ECG who called the incident an act of sabotage said efforts were underway to restore power to the affected communities and facilities.