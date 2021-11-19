Unidentified man found dead in stream at Mensah Dawa

Regional News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A man believed to be in his 50s has been found dead at Mensah-Dawa, a farming community near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.



The District Police Commander, Superintendent John Yeboah briefing the media, said at about 3:40pm on Tuesday, the Chief of Mensah - Dawa, Isaac Kudadji reported to the police that on the same day at about 2 pm, his two sons went in search of firewood and found a dead body lying in the Dawa-Dor stream in the community.



According to him, the chief said he followed up and found the lifeless body of an unknown man in a decomposition state.



Superintendent Yeboah said the police and NADMO officials went to the scene and found the body lying naked in the stream in a supine position with a cotton rope tied around his waist.



The police Commanders furthered that inspection conducted on the body revealed no marks of physical assault.



The body has since been moved to the Asesewa Government Hospital Morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.



Meanwhile, Superintendent Yeboah added that frantic efforts were underway to find the relatives while investigations were also underway to ascertain the cause of the death.