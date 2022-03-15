Unidentified killed and half-buried body discovered at Bole

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Correspondence from Savannah Region



An unidentified person suspected to have been killed by assailants has been found half-buried at a place called RTF near the cemetery road of Bole in the Bole District of the Savannah Region heightening fears among residents of the town.



The latest strange killing and half burial discovered on Sunday, March 13, 2022, is the third of its kind in the Bole township in three months this year.



As at the time of filing this report, the decomposed body of the unidentified person was yet to be exhumed by crime investigators for examination by a pathologist and subsequent reburial.



DCE for the area, Hon. Veronica Alele Heming who confirmed the unfortunate incident to GhanaWeb said DISEC is working hard to unravel the faceless person (s) committing the dastardly acts and subject them to the full rigors of the laws of the country.



She declined to give details on the state of investigations and measures by DISEC to bring an end to the mysterious killings on record.