Ungrateful moron – Former presidential spokesperson pokes Adom-Otchere over Togbe Afede attack

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Presidential spokesperson, Ben Dotsei Malor has laid into host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, describing him as an ingrate.



Ben Dotsei Malor, like many Ghanaians is unhappy with Adom-Otchere’s unrestrained attack on the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede following his decision to return the money paid him as ex-gratia for his service to the country on the Council of State.



In a social media post which has since been deleted, Dotsei Malor shared a picture of Paul Adom Otchere and Togbe Afede with the caption “Ghana- The venerated chief vrs the ungrateful moron, whose school fees he paid.”



Paul Adom-Otchere has come under fire for his attack on Togbe Afede after he returned a GH₵365,000 which was paid to him as ex-gratia.



The Good Evening Ghana host took on the former President of the National House of Chief and made some inflammatory remarks against him.



Togbe Afede has meanwhile reacted and rubbished the claims by Paul Adom-Otchere, accusing the journalist of doing ‘stomach journalism’.



"He [Adom-Otchere] knew me very well. [So it's] surprising that he, of all people, and I don't want to go into details; will be the one to criticise me. But why am I not surprised? Because he had done something similar before. When I was fighting Agyapa, he granted an interview to the Minister of Finance and sought to denigrate me even in that interview.



"By suggesting that I was an employee of Ken-Ofori Atta. When I drew his attention, he apologised that no, no, he knew I was a founder of Data Bank. I said, so why then do you present it as if I was an employee of Ken Ofori-Atta? Again, when we were having a debate about the referendum that had to be aborted, he again tried to criticise me," Togbe Afede XIV explained to Joy News.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, President of Asogli Traditional Area, further intimated that "It's a surprise that he of all people. When I say he of all people, he'll know why I'm saying I didn't expect that from he of all people. But unfortunately, some people live by their stomachs in the kind of things that they do. So given my recent experience, I'll say I'm not too surprised."



