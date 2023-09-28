Unfortunate, disingenious! – Alan goes after NPP chairman Stephen Ntim

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyerematen, has replied to recent comments by New Patriotic Party national chairman, Stephen Ntim, that he met with Alan and that issues the former trade minister had had been resolved.



Alan, who resigned from the NPP on September 25, 2023 confirmed in an interview on Joy News (September 27) that a meeting had indeed taken place between himself and Ntim but that the reported outcomes on the part of the chairman were untrue.



“I don’t like what the National Chairman put out, it is disingenuous, it is very unfortunate. You are chairman of a party, you come to ask about any challenges with what is going on and I told you all the things that have been going on.



“I have had personal conversations with him before and he is aware of that…so I am reinforcing those concerns for your consideration… So, for you now to turn round and come and give a public statement that ‘you came, everything was okay, I find that to be very unfortunate’,” Alan submitted.



He went on to explain two major issues that he raised with the national chairman, the issue of lack of transparency with the voters roll ahead of the August 26 Super Delegates Conference and disagreement with the procedures leading to the runoff vote between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Alan has in the last few days taken on senior members of the party, among them Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer.



