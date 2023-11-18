‘Unforgivable betrayal’ – Ablakwa unhappy with NPP aspirant's campaign amid dam spillage crisis

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the decision by a political opponent to start campaigns for parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Dr. John Saviour Eleblu's decision to launch a campaign amid the Akosombo Dam spillage crisis in the entire constituency was "insensitive, callous, offensive, and an unforgivable betrayal.”



He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the constituents over political ambitions, calling for unity in the face of what he referred to as the worst catastrophe the region has witnessed in a lifetime.



He argued that the focus should be on providing solutions and relief to the people affected, including 6,100 children, who have been displaced, and the numerous homes, schools, and livelihoods that have been destroyed.



“Honestly, I don’t think we should be campaigning in North Tongu at this time when we are faced with the worst catastrophe in a lifetime which has displaced 12,633 including some 6,100 children, destroyed over 1,500 houses, damaged 53 schools & claimed properties/livelihoods worth billions of Cedis.



“This is the time to put partisanship aside and come together as community leaders to find solutions and relief to our beloved constituents who have been rendered destitute and made pathetic refugees in classrooms by the VRA-induced floods.



“I refuse to be drawn into any partisan campaign at this crucial hour — it is insensitive, callous, offensive and an unforgivable betrayal. We must rather campaign to save our dear constituents,” he said in a tweet on November 17, 2023.



Dr. Eleblu, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana and an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the NPP, stated earlier this week that he remains optimistic about winning the North Tongu seat.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Eleblu outlined his strategies to mobilize and register more members for the NPP in North Tongu, with the ultimate goal of unseating Ablakwa.



He expressed the belief that the NPP could be a driving force for development in the Volta Region.





Honestly, I don’t think we should be campaigning in North Tongu at this time when we are faced with the worst catastrophe in a lifetime which has displaced 12,633 including some 6,100 children, destroyed over 1,500 houses, damaged 53 schools & claimed properties/livelihoods worth… pic.twitter.com/e8Vh5Yr9F6 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 17, 2023

AM/SARA