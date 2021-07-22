'Unexplained wealth is when one can’t reasonably state source of that wealth' – Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng has explained when wealth acquired by persons in Ghana can be described as unexplained wealth.



He told the appointments committee of Parliament during his screening on Thursday, July 22 that if persons are unable to explain the source of the wealth as against the lawful income they earn, then it qualifies to be described as unexplained wealth.



Asked by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to explain what unexplained wealth is, Mr Agyebeng said “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence, criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused and clearly delineated because of the specter of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty or being fined hefty fine an amount."



“And so if we are to place it in proper context, unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as marched against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect in my opinion should be criminalized...But if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”



Haruna Iddrisu further said Ghana needs a person who will be able to help the country fight graft.



“Ghana needs a person who will fearlessly and courageously fight corruption to which we are told we lose 3billion US dollars annually to graft and economic related crimes ant fraudulent practices associated procurement and other unethical conduct in our country."



“We need a person with the will to support the president and country to nip corruption. So welcome,” he added.