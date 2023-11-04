Unexpected reopening of TVET schools has burdened parents – Eric Agmor

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A concerned parent in Ghana, Eric Agmor, has expressed their displeasure about the announced dates for reopening for students in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.



According to him, parents whose wards are in the various TVET institutions bear huge costs because of the equipment needed for their training and the need to prepare financially, so the impromptu reopening date will cause a big problem for them.



Eric Agmor, who spoke to Rainbow Radio Accra, said they had rented rooms for their wards in various parts of the country to undergo their compulsory attachment, only for the government to recall them back to school less than a month after they vacated.



“Our children were supposed to go back to school on January 5, 2024, and they were supposed to go on attachment for 3–4 months, but the schools received a letter on October 31 for the students to return to school.”



“These students went on attachment, and we, the parents, rented a room for them, but they are supposed to leave and go back to school less than a month after starting their attachment.”



“Also, some of the companies took money from us, the parents, for our kids to do their attachment with them for 4 months, and now they are supposed to stop and go back when we, the parents, have spent so much, and all that money will not go to waste,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.