Unemployment major security threat – Moderator of the Presbyterian Church warns

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Rt Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has complained about the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.



He described the unemployment rate in the country as a security threat that needs urgent attention before it comes back to haunt the country and its peaceful atmosphere.



Rt Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, while blaming it on the global economic crisis and assuring the public that the church would not relent in its efforts to demand accountability.



“The rising unemployment and hopelessness in the country as a result of the global economic crisis and other factors is a major security concern, and the church would not relent in its efforts to demand accountability in our nation.”



“We shall have continued in our fight against foreign oppression, especially the recent attempt by imperialists to impose abominable values of individualism on our national fabric over our deep sense of communalism,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Rt Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye also urged Christians to unite together, irrespective of their personal interests, to help build a better Ghana.



“Let all the world know that a new dawn has come. May we stand together as a church, irrespective of our ideological and political affiliation, to build one just community and a prosperous nation.”