Unemployment is the biggest threat to Ghana's national security - Kwami Sefa Kayi

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has an army of unemployed youth, Sefa Kayi



Recruitment processes into security services are a major issue for Ghana, Sefa Kayi



TVET is reserved for people considered to be unintelligent – Sefa Kayi



Veteran Journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi has bemoaned the current unemployment rate in Ghana.



According to him, unemployment remains the biggest danger to Ghana's national security.



Sefa Kayi, who was speaking on his 'Kokroko' show on Peace FM, said that Ghana now has an army of unemployed youth that successive governments failed to address, which poses a danger to the country.



"... the bigger danger… is youth unemployment. How are we going to handle this issue of unemployment as a country? In our school system, if you are not good at Maths, English, and Science, you are not intelligent enough and will not make any progress.



"… It is only recently that we have started talking about technical education with the noise around TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); otherwise, technical education was considered only for unintelligent people. So, this army (or country) of unemployed people, what are we going to do with them," he said in Twi.



He added that recruitment into Ghana's security services is another challenge the country must address.



He indicated that some people are recruited into the security services only because they know people in power, which also poses another danger to the country's security.



"... so, the way we recruit people into the various security services is one of the challenges... the politics, the do you know who I am, the family, the protocols …" he said.



The veteran journalist made these remarks on the back of threats of terrorist attacks in Ghana. As a result, the National Security Ministry has urged every Ghanaian to be vigilant and has called on faith-based organizations to institute security measures to avert acts of terrorism in the country.







Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:







