Unemployment could lead to uprising – Mpiani

Kwadwo Mpiani has said he fears that the rising levels of unemployment in the country presently could endanger the stability that Ghanaians are currently enjoying.



According to the former Chief of Staff under the John Kufuor administration, he is not really bothered about any coup in Ghana but it is possible there will be an uprising due to unemployment.



“I am not really bothered about a likely coup d’etat. I worry about a possible uprising that could arise out of unemployment in the country. You see somebody who has nothing to lose, has finished university with nothing to lose can get up one day and decide to cause chaos.



“I fear there may be a similar occurrence as was witnessed in Tunisia sometime back, if we do not tackle the high rate of unemployment,” he said on Citi TV's Face to Face programme which was monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



There was a mad rush for recruitment into the country’s security agencies and the massing up of teeming youth at the Accra International Conference Centre recently seeking employment opportunities during the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the unemployment situation in the country as a threat to national security.