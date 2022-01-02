Unemployment: Allow students on scholarships abroad to work - Agyinasare

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

As part of efforts to help resolve the unemployment canker in the country, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has proposed an initiative he believes could help the country resolve the challenge and also generate revenue from it.



Bishop Agyinasare at his 31st December watch night service revealed that in his recent trips to other nations, he met Ghanaian students who were given scholarships to study outside the country but are scared to return due to unemployment in Ghana.



These students he said are afraid of returning to Ghana and joining the no-job situation.



For this reason, he is proposing that instead of GETFund and the other bodies offering scholarships to our students to study abroad and expect them to return, they should rather give official permission for these students to seek jobs in the country where they studied after graduation.



He said the beneficiaries of these scholarships and their employers could generate some revenue for the country.



He opined that the President of Ghana and the Executive arm of government must give these beneficiaries and their employers bonds to sign so they can repatriate at least 5,000 pounds in three years or 140 pounds a month over a three-year period over their employment there.



Bishop Agyinasare was of the view that this initiative if well implemented could give the country some revenue and not frustrate and destroy the future of our young people.



He recounted how the former Senior Minister in 2017 disclosed that the payroll was full and the government would be unable to employ new workers.



He also referenced comments recently made by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta advising young persons to go into entrepreneurship because the public sector was full to support his argument.