Unemployed sentenced 2 years in prison for unlawful entry, stealing electrical cables

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: GNA

A Dormaa Circuit Court has convicted Victor Awuni, a 24-year-old to two years in prison in hard labour for causing unlawful entry, unlawful damage and stealing of electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00.



Awuni pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units in default serve six month in prison on count one, 100 penalty units in default four months in prison on count two and serve two year custodial sentence on count three.



Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Asare told the court presided over by Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant, is a farmer whilst the accused person is unemployed. Both are residents of Kofiasua near Dormaa Ahenkro and stay in the same vicinity.



He said on 9/06/22, about 3pm, the complainant had a call from a witness who informed him that the accused person has caused damage to his "T and J" ceiling valued at Ghc500. He had entered and used a sharp object to cut all his electrical cables valued at Ghc13,000 which was used in wiring his new six bedroom apartment.



Inspector Asare stated that the witness added that, the accused person was being lynched by the youth of the town.



He said the complainant quickly rushed to the vicinity and met the accused person who has been arrested by the youth together with a sack containing electrical cables.



The Prosecutor further stated that the complainant then brought the accused person together with the exhibit to the Police station and lodged a complaint against him.



He said during interrogation, he admitted the offences in his investigation and was charged after investigation.