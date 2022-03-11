Unemployed remanded for over knife assault on neighbour

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast Circuit Court on Thursday remanded Patrick Adonteng, a 30-year-old man, into police custody for allegedly inflicting knife wounds on one Master Isaac Agyapong, his neighbour.



The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court, presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith, on Thursday, March 31.



Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Madam Rosemond Adade, a trader, resides at Truom, a suburb of Cape Coast, with the victim who is her son.



He said on Wednesday, February 16, at about 1130 hours, the victim sent his junior sister on an errand but on her way, she met the accused who, for no apparent reason assaulted her.



The prosecution said the girl informed Master Agyapong of the incident and, together with his three other brothers, they confronted the accused.



Mr Yakubu said in an ensuing brawl, Adonteng allegedly pulled out a knife from the back pocket of his trousers and stabbed the victim in the left arm and shoulder, inflicting multiple wounds on him.



The Prosecution said the victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment where he was admitted and discharged after a week.



He said Madam Adade lodged a complaint at the Central Police Station, where a medical report form was issued to her to seek medical attention for the victim, which was later certified by the medical officer and brought to the Police.



The accused was arrested following the report.