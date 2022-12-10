Unemployed man remanded for murder over GH¢30

General News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: GNA

Godknows Tamakloe, 22, unemployed, has been remanded for allegedly murdering one David Korbla Klutsey, aged 22.



Godknows, a resident of Agbozume in Ketu South, on October 20, 2022 allegedly aided his stepbrother, a suspect, Remember Tamakloe (now at large) to stab the victim during a scuffle over GH¢30.



David later died on October 23 while receiving treatment at a hospital.



Police Chief Inspectorr Esperance Agbo, prosecuting, told the Agbozume Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Mr Issah Iddrisu that, Remember sold a mobile phone to the deceased and was left with a balance of GH¢30.00.



He said Remember and Godknows went to David for the money and in the process, a fight ensued between them and David slapped the suspect, who fell to the ground.



Chief Inspector Agbo said Godknows, in the ensuing confusion, grabbed the deceased from behind while Remember stabbed him.



Prosecutor said Remember managed to escape from the scene and the stepbrother was arrested and sent to the Police station, while the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died after a few days.



Godknows, who was initially arraigned on October 23, 2022, is expected to make his fourth court appearance on December 20.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sacred Heart Hospital morgue, Abor, pending autopsy.