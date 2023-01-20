Unemployed jailed 10 years for robbing student of GH¢50.00

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced, Cosmos De-Heer, 20, unemployed man to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a student of GH¢50.00 and other items.



The convict who pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Mrs Veronique Praba Tetteh.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the court that, the complainant is a student at the Nyankomasi Ahenkro Senior High School whilst De-Heer is an unemployed resident of the town.



He said on Sunday, November 27, last year at about 02:00 hours the complainant who was asleep in her room felt someone trying to remove her underwear.



The Prosecution said the complainant was startled and when she woke up, she saw the convict who was masked and holding a torchlight of which she quickly raised an alarm for help, but the convict pulled a knife and ordered her to keep quiet.



Mr Asare Bediako said the complainant was able to recognise the convict later, but he made away with GH¢50.00, four pieces of soap and a toilet roll.



He said unfortunately for the convict, his knife fell on the ground whilst rushing out of the neighborhood and the complainant took it to the Police to lodge an official complaint in the morning.



The convict was arrested and charged after investigations.



