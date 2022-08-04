Unemployed granted GH¢100,000 bail for defrauding by false pretense

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: GNA

An unemployed man, who collected GH¢62,000.00 from one Yahaya Rocky under the pretext of buying him an auctioned excavator but failed, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



Mr Emeli Kofi Tetteh aka ‘Dickson’, aged 54, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty to the offences.



The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with three gainfully employed sureties.



The Court ordered sureties to deposit their copies of their voters ID cards at the court registry.



Prosecution was also ordered to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements before the next adjourned date.



The case has been adjourned to August 30, 2022, for Case Management Conference.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that the complainant, Mr Yahaya Rocky was a small-scale miner and a farmer, and a resident of Dunkwa-Offin in the Central Region.



The prosecution said the accused person and his accomplice, Isaac Kumordzi (at large), were unemployed.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said in 2016, the accused persons made the complainant to believe that they were auctioneers and could get him auctioned excavator to buy.



The prosecution said Kumordzi further made the complainant believed that he had secured chit from the presidency for the auctioned excavators together with other vehicles.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said the accused persons told the complainant that the excavator would cost him GHS 120,000.00.



The prosecution said the accused persons demanded and collected the sum of GHS62,000.00 as part payment from the complainant to move the said excavator from the port after which, he would take the balance of GHS58,000.00.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said the accused person after taking the money failed to deliver as promised and all efforts made by the complainant to get his money from the accused persons proved futile.



The prosecution said on July 18, 2017, Mr Tetteh was arrested at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, and he admitted having received only GHS15,000.00 from the complainant and handed same over to Kumordzi, who informed him that he had links at the Presidency for auction excavators and vehicles.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said Tetteh was unable to lead the Police to arrest Kumordzi as he claimed his whereabouts was unknown to him.



The prosecution said Tetteh was admitted to police inquiry bail to report periodically to assist in the investigation but went into hiding after the bail and all efforts made to get him to report failed.



On April 12, 2022, intelligence led to his arrest at Tuba Junction while offering a house for sale.