Understanding the NDC, NPP ‘brawl’ over Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's E-levy cake

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Photos, videos of Majority Leader's 65th birthday go viral



Triggers critical reviews because of E-Levy-themed cake



Majority and Minority fight over origin of the cake



Photos emerged late Wednesday, February 9, 2022, of a party held to grace the 65th birthday of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Reports indicate that the party too place on February 3, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



The event attended by the Second Family - VP Mahamudu and Samira Bawumia - and other top officials in Parliament, government and the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has however, become famous for a particular cake.



The green-coloured E-Levy-themed cake.



Commenters on social media were particularly disgusted at the fact that a cake will be crafted with the theme of a controversial subject as the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) currently before Parliament.



The levy, contained in the 2022 budget, has come across as very divisive in the Parliament where the Minority are stiffly opposed to it as much as the Majority Group are firmly in support of same.



In the wake of the controversial cake, some NPP members have shared a second cake, a three-tier cake they claim was the 'official' cake for the celebration.



They point out that the said E-Levy cake was presented by opposition lawmakers ostensibly to mock the Majority Leader.



A main proponent of the claim that NDC MPs are behind the E-Levy cake is Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP, Akim Swedru, who posted his allegations on Facebook.



"Ignore any E-Levy cake being circulated. This was the original cake that was cut by the celebrant supported by his wife and the Veep as well.



"If someone else surprised him with another cake which is designed that way then why should he be blamed.



"Even if you hate the Government that much and wants to see its back you don’t put out things like this just to create hate for the Government."



Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, is also disputing that narrative. Speaking on Joy News’ ‘PM Express’ show, the MP gave a 24-hour ultimatum and indicated that if the Majority Leader and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs fail to do so, Ghanaians will know he is a liar.



“Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, MP for Suame, I’m looking you in the face through the camera; Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, I dare you to the NDC MP who sent you the cake.



If you can’t name it in 24 hours, the whole country will know you are a liar…,” Sam George said.