Under fire Freda Prempeh petitions NEC to remove names of const executives from album

Politics of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Freda Prempeh, has petitioned the party’s National Executive Committee(NEC) to remove the names of some constituency executives from the album.



The Minister for Sanitation faces a stiffer challenge from Dr. Gideon Boako and in her desperate attempt to save her seat, has written to the party’s headquarters, praying them to expunge the names of the said officers from the album.



Her reason for the petition dated December 22, 2023, is based on the fact that constituency officers have been exhibiting signs of support for Dr. Gideon Boako and that in her candid view, constitutes a breach of the party’s constitution that debars officers from openly supporting an aspirant in an election.



She also states, in her petition to the General Secretary, that some of the constituency officers showed solidarity with Dr. Gideon Boako at the vetting grounds on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



To her, such officers have compromised their neutrality position by throwing their weight behind her rival.



It remains to be seen whether the General Secretary and his team of National Executives will pander to the whims and caprices of the incumbent MP for Tano North.



Indications are that, though a tough battle, Dr. Gideon Boako, several researches show, will edge past Dr. Freda Prempeh in the yet-to-be-held parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



Political analysts and pundits believe this is the first time Freda Prempeh is facing a challenge that could easily oust her from Parliament.