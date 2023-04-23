Uncoordinated free SHS has increased peer pressures, other vices among students – Yammin

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin fears a group of youth could be created for having poor educational records and standards due to the uncoordinated Free SHS policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



The NDC leader says his checks and concern as a parent having a ward in the free SHS systems gives him much worry and headache as the problems associated with the policy never seem to end with one popping out each moment.



Mr. Yammin laments the current policy and what it is forcing both parents and students to go through has the tendency to increase vices that are alien to the country.



Already, he claims, peer pressure has taken centre stage where students are controlling their fellow students in doing things that are not appropriate.



He was speaking to Julius Caesar Anadem on Ultimate FM Cup of Tea show monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Parents are not angry because they should be talking. I am really surprised; the system is bad and terrible. Because of political reasons instead of the government reviewing the policy, they have not because they are afraid Ghanaians will tell them they have failed”



“The policy has experienced a shortage of food and a barrage of other situations but still they are unwilling to listen to the voice of reasoning”



“Now peer pressure has taken over, today your kids are in school tomorrow they are vacating and attending extra classes in locations parents we may not know. Within that journey of going to classes, the child could be influenced by the blind side of the parents. His or her friends takeover.”



“At this age, they are in what we all know as peer pressure age; the headmasters and housemasters are not around to control them their friends will if they have not been brought up well,” he said.



“The peer pressure now is serious, I mean quadruple, the person is moving around and you don’t know in-between school and home. Because of free SHS parents are losing their kids to all manner of habits, all manner of lifestyles, sometimes to the point of destruction.”



“This government does not care about the future of this nation and interestingly people are quiet, the uncoordinated situation of the free SHS is just too bad and making things difficult for all,” he lamented.