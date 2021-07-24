Unclean drinking water: Brosankro residents bemoan health risks

Regional News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

A growing health risk is imminent as residents of Brosankro in the Sunyani East Municipality of the Bono Region drink water from a contaminated source.



The farming community which has a population of about one thousand people lack a clean source of water.



Located about 6km from Sunyani on the main Sunyani-Atronie-Goaso highway, residents are forced to drink from the Brosankro stream which is contaminated.



According to the residents despite the health implications they are forced to drink from the stream or they have to trek to Benue Nkawanta a nearby community that is about a mile away for water.



The Assembly Member for the Benue Nkwanta Electoral, Isaac Kwaku Salifu told Ghanaweb in an interview that the source of water for the people in the community is not fit for human consumption.



He indicated that the situation has adverse effects on the health of the people as they are likely to contract water-related diseases.



“Just look at this, it is sad but this is the water the people in this community use for their daily activities. It is not fit for human consumption but there is no alternative so that is what they use. The water is polluted and poses some health risk to the people”.



They have, therefore, appealed to the government, benevolent and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to come to their aid by constructing boreholes for the community.



