Uncertainty as two Chiefs installed in Amedzofe on Saturday

Regional News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: GNA

Two rival gates in the Amedzofe traditional area of the Awatime Paramountcy have installed two different Okusie (Chief) to the same position on Saturday.



The two Chiefs were installed under the same stool name Okusie Akyim Foli VI, from the Asamani and Dzokoto gates, who otherwise hold this position on a rotational basis, creating uncertainty for the area’s rich tourism potential and notably the highest habitable enclave in the country.



Prior to the installation of the Okusie, one Kingsley Moses Agbesi, District Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Nkawkaw for the Dzokoto gate, the other contending gate from the Asamani stock had performed the same exercise on one Kevin Atikpui, a medical doctor.



Mr Mac Bubuame, Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association and a member of the Dzokoto faction, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the other side’s intended installation defied a court injunction of, Thursday, July 6.



He said going ahead with their action for that installation breached a recent peace bond.



He said their installation was undertaken by the head of the traditional council, and that their contenders “illegally” had appointed and installed a new Mankralo, which defied traditional standing.



Mr Robert Ameh, Assembly member for the area, who is the Royal stool father of the Mankralo for the Dzokoto gate of the Atikpui Family said the inheritance was on rotation affirmed by a 1968 court ruling.



He said the interlocutory injunction by the Police was yet to be heard on Monday, July 10, and therefore had no bearing on the planned installation.



He said the heavy endorsement of Mr. Agbesi made him legitimate, adding that the involvement of the kingmakers in the area and various customary rites performed made him the “original” as opposed to the others who he claimed were elevated by “outsiders”.



“All the chiefs of the traditional area came to pay homage. It means they recognize him as their chief.”



He said both factions treasured the tourism endowment of the area, and therefore sought to address the dispute through peaceful dialogue.



“Citizens should be assured that we will not breach the peace that we have developed. We will not destroy what has taken us so many years to achieve. The security of tourists is assured, and we are ready to make available our culture and tradition to promote tourism.”



The installation of the two Okusie’s under the same Akyim Foli VI signals the beginning of a suspected long and torturous legal battle.



The installation witnessed the influx of several security agencies and dignitaries from near and far.



Okusie Akyim Foli V, who reigned for 56 years and passed away in 2019 came from the Asamani gate.