Unanimous again? - Kwesi Pratt's reaction after SC dismisses Justice Abdulai's review application

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court dismissed a case filed by private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai asking the court to review its March 9 judgement.



On March 9, 2022, in a unanimous decision, a seven-member panel of the Apex Court held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament presiding over proceedings in the House has the right to vote on matters for determination, and also be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making.



Lawyer Abdulai after this ruling subsequently filed a review application insisting the ruling contained “errors of laws which have occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice on the people of Ghana”.



However, in a unanimous ruling, the nine-panel Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament's participation in voting was constitutional.



“The application is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Dotse said.



Ace Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr was left bemused after it was announced during Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



In a voice tinged with incredulity, he questioned "unanimous again????"



