Unaccredited varsity programmes: Adutwum calls for emergency meeting with VCs

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has called for an emergency meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST) over the running of some unaccredited programmes since 2021.



The emergency meeting is at the behest of the sector Minister to help address the running of some unaccredited programmes at the tertiary education levels.



The meeting according to reports is expected to start Friday, September 2, 2022.



Over 600 academic programmes at the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were not accredited in 2021.



The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 noted that for the schools, “accreditation expired or requires re-accreditation during the period under review.”



The report revealed that 374 academic programmes at the University of Ghana are unaccredited.



The 299 programmes at KNUST were also not accredited.



At the University of Ghana, out of the 374 courses not accredited, 14 were diploma programmes, 80 were undergraduate courses, 213 were post-graduate courses, and 67 were doctorate courses.



The Auditor-General’s report noted that the school management had responded to its recommendations.



At KNUST, out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 were accredited, 190 were sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and re-accreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation.



The Auditor-General recommended that the management of the universities should “expedite action for accreditation and re-accreditation of all new and expired academic programmes respectively.”