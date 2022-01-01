Umofia takes over Twitter after Nigel Gaisie's prophecies

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has courted some attention with his prophecies on the eve of the new year

31st night service at the Prophetic Hill Chapel was interesting! Leader of the church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie had some prophecies to dish out.



Some as usual, of doom and trouble but this time, it wasn’t about Ghana, it was about an ‘assumed’ nation called Umofia.



Nigel Gaisie said he had been visited by God and been given some revelations to make ahead of the new year, 2022.



He however emphasized that because of certain repressions going on, the focus of the prophecies were for the nation Umofia rather than Ghana.



These prophecies however had elements including names of regions, towns, political parties, institutions and the likes, that could very easily be related to the Ghanaian nation.



This turn of events was mostly due to a caution given through a release by the police service against utterances at church services that have the tendency of causing fear and panic.



Following this, he has been trending on social media with the hashtag, #Umofia. Obviously, some Ghanaians are fascinated and this is what they have been saying, particularly on Twitter:





Prophet Nigel Gaisie only prophesied to a nation called Umofia, not Ghana.



Baako Suro ???? — Pedawan (@PedawanNews) January 1, 2022

The IGP deserves national award Allah ????????????????????????????????. What has the Umofia people done to receive a prophecy!?? ???????????? — CCTV TECHNICIAN (@bbrownas) January 1, 2022

The nation of Umofia will be shaking right now with Nigel Gaisie's prophesies — Hudson-Odoi's Snr bro (@WorthyNorthy) January 1, 2022

First batch of Ghanaians crossing the Umofia desert to the capital city of Umofia pic.twitter.com/2fKtR21SBJ — Qwesinova (@Qwesinova) January 1, 2022

Umofia se sen! So can't u preach salvation in peace n stop these 419 prophecies ????????????,I'm even tired mpo

pic.twitter.com/MLbU67VNw2 — GhTwεεts⚪ (@TweetstationGh) January 1, 2022

Thanks to Prophet Nigel Gaisie i know there’s a nation called Umofia. Nbs international prophecy — EKO ⚕️ (@bra_eko) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year to the people of Umofia! — Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) January 1, 2022

Ah he has been using umofia to represent Ghana since he started to prophecy on 31st December ooo https://t.co/p4CyB0KLNw — Ing. Nana Kweku Dadzie (@Ing_nanakay) January 1, 2022

To those of you planning to travel to Umofia because of Nana Addo and Dampare, you will go and meet Buhari in Nigeria ???????? "john Mahama" "Abena" "stonebowy" "shatta wale" "umofia" pic.twitter.com/AAgHcRIaOp — Kasoa Montego???? (@Kasoamontego) January 1, 2022

I'm still searching for Umofia on the Globe. ???? — ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ????❤️???????????? (@osor_Emma_Nie) January 1, 2022

Where can I get visa to #UMOFIA pic.twitter.com/LXvIFEh1Bh — Phil Morgan (@PhilMor49014185) January 1, 2022