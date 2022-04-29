Ulcer is not caused by fasting and starvation - Gastroenterologist

Health News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

A Gastroenterologist at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Amoako Duah on the GTV Breakfast Show has stated that, fasting and starvation do not cause Ulcers.



According to him, Ulcer is caused by the action of acid in the stomach, other chemicals, and some external factors from what we eat.



“People think starvation or fasting leads to the development of Ulcer. That one too is not true", he noted.



The Gastroenterologist however stated that, the perception that food causes Ulcer is not true.



“So, people think spices lead to the development of ulcers or maybe when you eat citric food that contains acid like orange, lemon, pineapple, it may lead to the development of Ulcer, that one is true”, he said.



He added that the best way to diagnose Ulcers is when you do an endoscopy.



“The best way to diagnose Ulcer is when you do an endoscopy. Endoscopy is when you use a tube to look inside the stomach duodenum and esophagus. So, if there is Ulcer there, you can see it”, he explained.