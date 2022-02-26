Ukraine-Russia crisis: Asking Ghanaian students to find safe shelter ‘petrifying’ – Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region has questioned government grounds, for asking Ghanaian students in Ukraine to seek for their own shelter following Ukraine-Russia crisis.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is necessary the government swiftly intervenes, to save lives of Ghanaians amidst the escalating situation emerging between the two countries, than telling them to find safe shelter to hide.



Mr. Ablakwa made the statement after the Government through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, asked Ghanaians in Ukraine to find safe shelters in their homes or government places, while it engages relevant diplomatic missions for further measures.



In a tweet he said “With escalating hostilities and indications that a catastrophic deterioration appears inevitable, it is now expedient for the Government of Ghana to quickly intervene to save Ghanaian lives. Asking our students to seek their own shelter in these petrifying circumstances cannot be considered helpful by any stretch of imagination.”



The former Deputy Education Minister is, therefore, entreating government to seek alliance with other countries who have superior logistics, to ensure Ghanaians in Ukraine are evacuated in a safest manner.



“I urge the government to expeditiously explore bilateral partnerships with countries already on the ground with superior logistics and advanced escape mechanisms, considering that Ghana does not have a resident diplomatic mission in Ukraine and our oversight embassy in Berne, Switzerland has practical challenges, so as to ensure that our Ghanaian compatriots in harm’s way are whisked to safety,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa advised.