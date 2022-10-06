You are here: HomeNews2022 10 06Article 1637447

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ukraine Foreign Minister meets Akufo-Addo on third stop of his Africa tour

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Akufo-Addo meets Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba Akufo-Addo meets Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister arrived in Accra on October 6, 2022 as part of his Africa tour.

The war-ridden country is seeking to bolster ties with countries on the continent as it deepens bilateral ties amid an ongoing war with Russia.

In Accra, Kulebe met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his words, to "stand shoulder-to-shoulder in tackling shared challenges and bringing prosperity to our nations."

Dmytro said in a tweet that his visit was built on prior dialogue between Akufo-Addo and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I was offered a warm welcome by President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. Ghana is Ukraine’s friend and partner in Africa and beyond," his tweet read in part.

GhanaWeb checks also indicate that he has met with Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

"Met with Foreign Minister of Ghana @AyorkorBotchwey to affirm Ukraine’s interest in a new quality partnership based on mutual respect, support, and benefits.

"Ukraine plans to open an embassy in Accra to develop political dialogue, trade, cultural exchanges, and ties in education," he tweeted about the meeting.

His first stop was Senegal, then on to Ivory Coast and now in Ghana.



SARA

Join our Newsletter