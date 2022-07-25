Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine gifts Edem Agbana revolutionary beret

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Raymond Tamakloe

Iconic Ugandan politician and activist, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known by stage name Bobi Wine, is reported to have gifted Ghana’s Edem Agbana, his personal beret which many consider his symbolic identity.



Bobi Wine, a former Member of Parliament and main contender for the Ugandan presidency in their last general election shot into global prominence for courageously standing up against President Yoweri Museveni’s three decades old government.



He used social media to highlight what he described as discrimination and intimidation from the government, including house arrests.



In an encounter with the vociferous Deputy national youth organizer of the NDC, the Ugandan political revolutionary expressed optimism in comrade Agbana’s leadership and the prospect of leading a relentless sustainable development strategy that places the youth at the center of Ghana’s transformational agenda. According to him, harnessing the youth dividend is critical to Africa’s renaissance, and Mr. Agbana represents the emerging class of political leaders who can help champion this drive.



In his remarks, Mr. Agbana expressed his profound gratitude to the Ugandan political icon, emphasizing his unflinching belief in the youth project. “If we are to realize the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and harness Africa’s full potential for the prosperity of all, he said, “then we must proactively integrate the continent’s young people into policy-making and implementation”, he stressed.



He further indicated that the youth leadership of the continent must harmonize their efforts, share best practices, and build partnerships in order to deliver youth-friendly policies for the continent.



The symbolic gesture sets Mr. Agbana apart as the first and, arguably, the only youth leader to receive the beret gift from Bobi Wine. In the view of the Ugandan political change maker, the symbolic act is in recognition of Mr. Agbana’s vibrant youth-centered advocacy and exploits which have inspired other young people across Africa.