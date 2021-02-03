Africa News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: theeastafrican.co.ke

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi flees to Kenya

Stella Nyanzi is a fierce critic of president Museveni

Ugandan academic cum political activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi, has fled to Nairobi, Kenya.



This was confirmed by her lawyer, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, who cited political persecution by President Yoweri Museveni's government for the move.



Nyanzi is a fierce critic of Museveni and his government. She run unsuccessfully for parliament in the just ended elections. She contested for Kampala woman Member of Parliament.



She told local media outlet New Vision recently that her family was on the path to recovery after the loss.



“Nobody teaches anyone how to recover after losing in the elections. And because I plunged into the elections campaign with my children, I needed to find strategies of helping them cope with the loss of the election. My loss was their loss, too,” she noted.



“We have done our SWOT analysis. We have re-strategised. A family that plans together stays together... After some serious soul-searching and open discussion, we are in a much better place. We are truly on the road to recovery.



"It may take us a while, but we are definitely stronger together. Losing the election brought me closer to my children’s strengths,” she added.