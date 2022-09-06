Uber introduces new mobility and safety features in Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Uber has announced a range of new products and updates focused on travel, safety, and delivery across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana.



General Manager for Uber SSA, Kagiso Khaole adds, “Our aspiration is to move more people and goods to more cities, innovate new features and products, raise the bar on safety, explore categories beyond the food category and grow earnings opportunities.”



Taking the Uber experience into new cities



Uber has announced its expansion into Tamale and Sunyani in Ghana, making Uber available in 6 cities in Ghana and 18 cities across West Africa. These expansions signal more access to earning opportunities for drivers and affordable, convenient, and reliable mobility solutions for riders, at the tap of a button.



New product innovations



To help reduce costs for riders and increase demand for drivers, Uber has announced the rollout of two new products, UberX Share in Ghana. The product allows riders to save up to 30% when matched with a co-rider heading in a similar direction.



Uber is launching Uber Comfort, a product designed to give riders more trip customization options and an enhanced on-trip experience while allowing drivers an additional income-generating opportunity. Uber Comfort is also available in South Africa and Ivory Coast.



Marjorie Saint-Lot, Head of Ghana and Ivory Coast explains: “Ghana is a key market for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa. As we grow, we are committed to rolling out a suite of products that demonstrate our understanding of the local market. As we expand and launch new products, drivers will have access to more earning opportunities, and riders to reliable and convenient modes of transportation.”



Taking a stand on safety



As ridesharing becomes a way of life for more people, Uber never stops raising the bar on safety and has a range of features that take advantage of the latest smartphone technology to ensure that riders and drivers feel safe.



Based on research, most riders seem to be unaware of the safety features available to them. As a result, Uber is launching Safety Check-up across SSA which will encourage riders to complete their safety profile by turning on and utilising the available features such as Trusted Contacts, PIN verification and RideCheck.