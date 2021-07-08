Uber driver murder: Fetish priest on the run, prime suspect, two others on remand

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Kuntenase Magistrate Court has remanded the prime suspect in the Feyiase Murder case, Rashid Ibrahim in police custody for two weeks.



This follows a plea from the prosecution for more time to investigate the case.



The suspects have been charged with murder and abetment of murder.



Police Prosecutor narrating and briefing the court said the prime suspect Rashid Ibrahim in November 2020 saw an advert on Amansan TV by a Fetish Priest known as Black Akasha aka Sha for persons interested in getting rich to see him for quick money.



Rashid Ibrahim proceeded to the shrine and was charged Gh¢ 900.



After some incantations the Fetish Priest said Rashid has to bring a human head to perform the rituals for the money



On July 4, 2021 Rashid Ibrahim hired the services of Israel Agyei Manu to Feyiase where he pleaded with Israel to accompany him pick his speakers. He butchered him along the way and cut off his head



Prosecution prayed the court to remand the suspect Rashid Ibrahim, Richard Addai 35, assistant fetish priest of Black shrine and Anthony Sekum 22, labourer into police custody for further investigation.



The Police in search of the Fetish Priest Black Akasa and one other who are at large.



The Court presided over by His Worship Francis Asakia Ana-am remanded the suspects to two weeks police custody



They are to reappear on July 22.