UTAG to suspend strike; demands withdrawal of court action

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is expected to suspend its strike following an agreement with government to return to the negotiating table.



The lecturers, according to a memorandum of understanding between them and government, will suspend their industrial action if the National Labour Commission withdraws all legal action against them.



UTAG began an indefinite industrial action last Monday over poor conditions of service and the failure of the government to resolve long-standing grievances.



The association has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.



The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.



The entry-level salary of a lecturer is less than GH¢2000 while a professor earns less than GH¢5000 monthly.



