UTAG to begin strike Monday

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on its members to withdraw their services from Monday, August 2.



The teacher union had since the beginning of July warned of industrial action if government does not resolve their concerns over their conditions of service.



The Association says tension is mounting between its leadership and members due to the posture of the government towards their service conditions.



UTAG has urged its members in the various campuses to comply with the strike directive.



