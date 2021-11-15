UTAG threatens strike in early 2022: Here is why

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

At its fourth quarter meeting held on Thursday, 11th November 2021 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) reviewed and examined the resolutions passed by the various campuses of public Universities in Ghana following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on the 6th October, 2021.



The MoU, according to UTAG, that was signed led to the suspension of its strike action indefinitely.



“After extensive deliberations, NEC accepted the government-proposed research allowance of US$1,600.00 per year, through a majority decision, constituted its statutory and other non-statutory committees, including the negotiations committee that gives representation to all member campuses, and resolved that:



“Government must ensure the completion and implementation of findings of the 2021 Labour Market Survey (LMS) by December 2021;



“The recommendations of the LMS must not make the University Teacher worse off. Rather, it must include proposals that improve the salary of the University Teacher above the 2013 entry point level;



“Information about the LMS must be submitted by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to the National Secretariat of UTAG by the end of December 2021 for onward communication to all Branches of the Association; and



“If government, for whatever reason, fails to implement recommendations from the LMS by December 2021, UTAG will embark on a nationwide industrial action in January 2022.”



It added “The NEC of UTAG calls on all University Teachers in Ghana to remain calm and united as it marshals every strategy and effort to sustain the fight for better Conditions of Service for members.”