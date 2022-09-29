UTAG threatens strike action over conditions of service allowance

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have threatened to withdraw their service should government fail to restore their conditions of service.



According to the President of UTAG, Professor Solomon Nunoo, the failure of the government to grant them their needs including Book and Research allowance continuously affects their discharge of duties.



UTAG together with the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU–GH), and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA–UoG) at a press conference said;



“This continued delay is causing unnecessary apprehension on the various campuses.



“The employer should remember that we are in the new academic year, for which reason continuous delay in the payment is unacceptable.”



They said the failure of government to address this issue will compel them to withdraw their services.



“We wish to state that the Ministry of Finance, through GTEC, should ensure that the conditions subsequent to the support of staff welfare in extricating them from economic hostilities will not disadvantage them relative to the Conditions of Service of members of Labour Unions in Public Universities.



“We are by this Press Conference registering our displeasure on the directive and requesting that under no circumstance should Vice–Chancellors, through their Finance Directors, implement such by applying the Gh¢10.99 ex–pump approved rate ONLY to Fuel Allowance without considering Vehicle Maintenance and Off–Campus Allowances.



“Failure to address these essential concerns will result in the possible total withdrawal of our services across all Public Universities in Ghana," the statement read.



