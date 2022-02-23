UTAG tells gov’t: Do the needful to improve working conditions of lecturers

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has asked the government to improve the salary and general working conditions of the University teachers.



In a press statement issued by UTAG on Tuesday February 22, the union said they resolved to heed to the pleas of eminent leaders, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other stakeholders to temporarily suspend their strike up to 4th March 2022 to engage with the employer which is the government.





“We, therefore, call on the Government to take advantage of this window to help improve the salary and general working conditions of the University Teacher. Lastly, we call on Government to see to the implementation of the several agreements that have been signed in recent times.



“We call on all members to rally behind leadership and remain calm and resolute at this important phase in our history. At many forums, the Employer has agreed with stakeholders that there is the need to improve the Conditions of Service of University Teachers. Thus, we are cautiously optimistic that the Government will do the needful to improve the working conditions of the University Teacher.





“We know that Government has not fulfilled its part of the bargain in many signed agreements in the recent past. However, with the involvement of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and other eminent persons, we expect that Government will carry through its promises this time round.



“We will, however, not hesitate to resume the suspended strike action should Government renege on its commitments at the end of the stipulated period of negotiations.,” the statement said.