UTAG strike looms

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

There are reports of growing agitation among University teachers following the high cost of living and what some describe as worsening conditions of service



There is however uncertainty if the agitation is related to any possible breaches of pledges made after the nationwide action by all 15 public Universities in January this year which was called off after nearly two months.



A communique sighted by myxyzonline indicates a joint press conference to be addressed by UTAG leadership and all Labour Unions in Public Universities, is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 28th September, 2022.



The event according to the notice shall take place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



The agenda has been clearly spelt out, ‘Conditions of Service of University Workers’.



The development comes as government meets representatives of the IMF on expenditure cuts and how to restructure the economy.



General Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, however, hinted at an imminent strike.



In a write-up on social media he sarcastically spoke the minds of his peers as he commented on the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Concert held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



“We will speak against this act of disrespect against the President and the PRESIDENCY, regardless of how angry we are, and the fact that, we would even be leading labor once again to go on strike very shortly,” Professor Gyampo wrote.



“Yes, we are hungry but we cannot eat with both hands when we find food. A few party appointees are enjoying, even in times of hardships, and are asking the rest of us to keep tightening our belt.”



It will be recalled that on January 10 this year, all 15 public Universities embarked on an indefinite strike. That lasted till the first week of March, 2022 when they reluctantly called it off.