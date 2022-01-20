UTAG strike halts academic activities at KNUST

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Academic activities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have been shelved due to the industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The strike by UTAG which begun on Monday January 10,2022 has left students especially freshers and final years in a state of uncertainty.



Checks by OTEC News’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng at the Campus of KNUST on Wednesday January 19,2022 revealed that the lecturers had left lecture halls in compliance to the strike across the country.



Some level 400 students who unanimously spoke to OTEC News said the strike was a serious blow to them since it will massively affect the weeks stipulated for studies.



“Honestly some of my colleagues are torn between staying on campus or going back home and the problem is most of our students had travelled far to get here”. One final year student cried.



A level 100 student, Janet Frimpomaa said it was frustrating for her as she traveled long distance to the campus only to idling around without attending lectures.



The students have therfore called on the government to as a matter of urgency resolve any grievances of UTAG in order for the lecturers to return to lecture halls.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) began its nationwide strike action to press home their demand for improved conditions of service.



UTAG from last year has been lamenting the worsening conditions of its members and followed through with some demands on government.



In its latest press release dated January 8, the group decried government’s inability to implement as well as meet timelines agreed upon during negotiations as part of efforts aimed at improving the conditions of service of lecturers.



Although the National Labour Commission (NLC) declared an ongoing strike by UTAG as illegal members of UTAG have failed to rescind thier decision.



The Commission said the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) strike is illegal and must be called off. This followed separate meetings held with the leadership of both associations on Thursday, January 13, 2022.



But in a statement , UTAG described as unfortunate claims by the National Labour Commission that their strike was illegal.