UTAG strike: We live like 'magicians' - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah tells gov't

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has called on the government to pay the University lecturers what is due them as they resume work following an emergency meeting.



The University lecturers embarked on a nationwide strike for weeks, calling for better conditions of service before they return to their classrooms.



Their Association, UTAG, were sued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) and an Accra High Court directed them to cancel their strike.



UTAG, after holding an emergency meeting, has suspended the strike till March 4.



However, some University lecturers have reportedly refused to resume work.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Otchere-Ankrah advised the lecturers to comply with the directive to go back to teach the students.



Nonetheless, he reminded the government about their poor living conditions asking if any person knows of a teacher who is living in a plush apartment or house.



"Have you ever seen a teacher living at Trassaco or Villagio before?", he questioned.



He stated that the living conditions of the teachers only permit them to live an average life when indeed they deserve better remunerations.



To him, as the government wants them to resume work, it should also take their demands seriously and fulfill its promise of giving them better conditions of service.



"We live like magicians virtually . . . Give us, the teachers, what is due us," he said.