UTAG strike: University students advised to learn on their own

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• UTAG has embarked on a national strike



• All university teachers have withdrawn their services starting August 2



• GIJ SRC Prez has called on students to read their books despite the strike action



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on Monday, August 2, 2021, embarked on a nationwide strike when has witnessed lectures withdrawing from their services in all campuses.



Affected students have been charged to make use of the period by revising their notes and also studying ahead of their pending examination for the semesters.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, President of the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s Student Representative Council, Ishmael Nii Lante Lamptey, admonished students to make good use of their time by revising their lecture notes.



“Because we are students, it means we must always be learning. We have course outlines, we know what to study this week and what we are going to take in the next week. Students should take the opportunity to either revise what they’ve been taught already and read on it.



"They can go on the internet and read, make sure that they are well prepared. When the strike is called off and your lecturer comes then it becomes some form of an avenue for revision equally to help you. Students should not relent and say it’s a free moment, we are students and just have to learn," he said.



Also, President of the University of Ghana (UG) chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Samuel Nkumban, has revealed that the University will not hold an end of semester examination for students during their strike.



“So, until such time that government calls us and makes offers that are acceptable to general members across the country, the withdrawal of teaching services is indefinite. There will be no exam under the circumstances,” said Dr. Samuel Nkumban in an interview on Radio Univers.



