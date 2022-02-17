UTAG strike: UPSA lecturers return to work on February 21

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Lectures at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) are expected to begin on Monday, February 21, 2022, after an Accra High Court put an injunction on the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.



The Labour Court Division 1 of the Accra High Court on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, ordered UTAG to call off the strike and return to the negotiation table with the government.



An urgent notice signed by the Registrar of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, announced that lectures will begin on Monday for students enrolled at the institution.



All Level 100 undergraduate and diploma students were urged to report to the University’s hostel residence on Sunday, 20th February 2022.



