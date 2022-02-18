UTAG strike: UPSA lecturers defy management’s order to return to class on February 21

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

UPSA management asks lecturers to resume classes on February 21



We’re waiting for the decision of NEC to resume classes, UTAG-UPSA



Decision taken by NEC binding on all lecturers, UTAG-UPSA



The University of Professional Studies branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UPSA) has said its members will not be resuming lectures on February 21, 2022, as ordered by management of the university.



According to UTAG-UPSA, lecturers of UPSA are under UTAG and so they will be waiting for the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG on the order by the court before it calls off its strike.



On February 16, 2022, a statement issued by the registry of UPSA, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright indicated that lecturers were to return to class on February 21, 2022.



The statement said lecturers were to return to class because the Labour Court on February 15, 2022, ordered UTAG to call off the strike.



A statement issued by UTAG-UPSA said the decisions taken by NEC of UTAG were binding on all lecturers in the university.



“UTAG-UPSA, therefore, calls on members to exercise maximum restraints by remaining calm as we await the decision from the NEC of UTAG,” the statement added.



